Credit, debit cards can now be used at Brown County Parks pay stations

Park users will be able to pay for daily and season passes at the stations
Anyone wanting to use a debit or credit card to buy a day or season pass at Brown County Parks are now able to do so.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Paying for a visit to a Brown County Park will now be more user friendly.

With spring on the way, many are looking forward to getting outdoors, and now park visitors will be able to buy daily or seasonal passes with the option of using a credit or debit card.

Before, the parks only accepted cash payments, but now, 12 automatic pay stations will be available across the parks system.

“As we’re seeing this great enthusiasm during COVID of individuals wanting to get outside - get outdoors and exercise and enjoy some of the great assets the county has - we are also finding individuals are having challenges on how to pay that user fee,” said Matt Kriese, the Brown County Parks Director.

The fee helps contribute the costs of upkeep and maintenance in the parks.

