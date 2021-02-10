COVID-19 pandemic increases need for in-home caregivers in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The demand for in-home caregiving for seniors has been on the rise for years, but the pandemic has only heightened that need in our area as more people isolate away from the coronavirus.

The pandemic has put the need for more caregivers in a whole new light.

“I believe it did and I think it’s because of the nature of wanting to keep the vulnerable population at home and wanting to keep them isolated but not so much isolated where now they’re cut off from everyone,” said Angela Shinners, Home Instead General Manager for both Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay offices. “So in-home care is the only option that really offers that ability to be able to stay home.”

Home instead is a home-based care company where caregivers provide services to individuals that have needs and want to stay in their homes.

Shinners said the increase in demand is three-fold.

“We’ve seen it (an increase) for several reasons. One being, people during COVID-19 are less likely to get operations and want to go into skilled nursing facilities after those operations so a lot of places like hospitals are discharging people right to home,” said Shinners.

Shinners said another reason is that people are lonely and want some socialization or companionship. Third, she said people don’t want to go into assisted living facilities right now after lockdowns and outbreaks at some facilities.

“We saw a lot of that. We saw family members wanting to see their loved ones and not being able to do that so we had people wanting to move their loved ones out of assisted living places and back home, especially when it came to some end of life, hospice situations,” said Shinners.

Shinners said they have immediate openings for home caregivers.

“For both Sturgeon Bay and Green Bay, we’re looking for 15 to 20 caregivers,” said Shinners.

Shinners said people don’t have to have experience to apply, as robust training is offered.

“We do non-medical care, such as, personal cares, meal preparation, grocery shopping incidental transportation medication pickup, but we also do have a new service that we are offering is it’s ‘nurse directed care services’ and that will allow us to administer medication, as well as, provide oxygen therapy and diabetes testing. So that is under the direction of a nurse through Home Instead,” said Shinners.

COVID-19 protocols are in place, personal protective equipment is used and some caregivers have already been vaccinated.

“As a company, we’ve been in touch with the Department of Health Services to make sure that our caregivers can get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Shinners.

Pay starts out around $11-12 an hour. Shinner said a benefits package is available, as well as, opportunities to grow and a flexible work environment.

If you would like to apply, head over to www.homeinstead.com and click on careers.

