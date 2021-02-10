Construction now underway of new Fincantieri shipbuilding facility

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Construction of a new building, which will be the largest in Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s history, is now underway.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Building 34, which will play a major role in the Constellation-class frigate production.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the company was awarded a contract in April of 2020 to not only build, but design the first Constellation-class guided missile frigate, with options for nine additional ships. The contract is potentially worth $5.5 billion, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Dario Deste, the President and CEO of Marinette Marine, says Building 34 will allow the company to build two separate 500 foot ships at the same time inside of a climate-controlled facility.

The building is part of Marinette Marine’s $200 million shipyard capital expansion in the state.

In addition to Building 34, there will be multiple other projects in Marinette, including the largest ship left in the United States, and improvements to other buildings.

The lift will be built along the waterfront, according to the company, and will allow for launching and retrieving ships of nearly 10,000 tons in the Menominee River.

RELATED: Fincantieri Marinette Marine hires contractor to build state-of-the-art ship lift

In addition to the contract awarded to the company in April, Action 2 News reported in early September that Marinette Marine was awarded a second, separate contract, and will receive nearly $7 million for design work being done throughout 2021 for a future unmanned surface vessel for the U.S. Navy.

Company officials also gave an update on the construction of other new buildings at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, saying they are “progressing rapidly.”

Those buildings will be the location where large portions of the frigate’s hull will be built before it is shipped to Marinette Marine, where they will be combined inside of Building 34 as the ships are built.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.