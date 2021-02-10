Advertisement

Appleton church hosts free meals on Wednesdays

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton church is offering free meals to people in need on Wednesdays.

The meals are hosted by Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 740 E. College Ave.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the church offers the meals in a to-go event.

Church officials say they average about 80 people each Wednesday. Hours are 5-6 p.m.

You do not have to be a church member to get a meal.

The church asks people to sign up each week. You can do that by visiting the church or sending a message to them on Facebook. That’s to make sure they have enough volunteers and food. CLICK HERE to follow the event on Facebook.

If you cannot sign up, they will not turn you away.

“Our little sign up sheet is kind of just to say we’re glad you’re here. Help us plan and shop for next time so we’ll have enough food for you next time. Kind of the idea,” says Pastor Ben Morris.

The church has an outdoor food pantry known as a blessing box. People who need food can take from the box.

