3 MINUTES WITH BRAD: Another Mars arrival and transparent wood

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mars orbit is getting more crowded with the arrival of a Chinese mission, one day after the UAE’s first interplanetary mission reached the red planet.

Brad Spakowitz talks about the Tianwen-1 mission to put another rover on the Martian surface.

He also talks about a remarkable and promising report from researchers. Imagine if the windows of your house were made from the same material as the house: Wood. Brad discusses how researchers say they can make wood that’s transparent while being stronger and lighter than glass. You can read more details about transparent wood at Phys.org.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.