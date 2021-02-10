Advertisement

3 MINUTES WITH BRAD: Another Mars arrival and transparent wood

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mars orbit is getting more crowded with the arrival of a Chinese mission, one day after the UAE’s first interplanetary mission reached the red planet.

Brad Spakowitz talks about the Tianwen-1 mission to put another rover on the Martian surface.

He also talks about a remarkable and promising report from researchers. Imagine if the windows of your house were made from the same material as the house: Wood. Brad discusses how researchers say they can make wood that’s transparent while being stronger and lighter than glass. You can read more details about transparent wood at Phys.org.

