VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (Gray News) – A driver survived a harrowing crash when his pickup skidded off an interstate ramp just west of Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation video shows the truck hitting a snowbank on Saturday morning and then going over a barrier wall.

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

“When deputies arrived, they found the red pickup upright in the right distress lane of the westbound I-94 lanes. Two citizens were on the scene providing aid to the lone occupant,” the department’s Twitter account said. “The driver was conscious and breathing and did not show signs of impairment.”

Authorities took the driver to a local hospital.

Update: Today at approximately 9:49a.m. MCSO responded to a one-car personal injury crash westbound I-94 just east of I-41 in the Zoo Interchange. A red pickup truck skidded off the East to the South Zoo Interchange ramp and landed in the direction of the I-94 westbound through — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) February 6, 2021

