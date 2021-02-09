President Joe Biden to visit Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - President Joe Biden will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The White House did not reveal the purpose for the president’s visit. An advisory reads, “Additional details to follow.” Action 2 News will update you as we learn more information.

“President Biden knows what every Wisconsin Democrat knows: that Wisconsin remains one of the most critical states for the future of our democracy,” reads a statement from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Biden has been focused on getting his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan through Congress.

House Democrats are proposing a $1,400 stimulus payment and tax credits for families with children. It would raise the annual maximum child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,600 per child.

Republicans have said the plan is too costly. They want to target aid to those most in need, not give payments to all Americans.

CLICK HERE for more information on the president’s relief plan.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: Analysis: Child poverty a hidden focus of COVID-19 relief plan’s proposed family payments

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.