MORE DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS...

Here we go again! Wind chills will be -15° to -35° this morning. These “feel-like” temperatures are frigid enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. While the wind chill factor will improve slightly into the single digits below zero this afternoon, they’ll plunge again tonight. Look for more wind chills around -15° to -30° tomorrow morning. Another Wind Chill Advisory will likely be issued by the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, actual temperatures will creep above zero into the afternoon. We’ll have some passing clouds this morning, but skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon. Arctic high pressure stretched out across the Midwest will keep our weather cold, but quiet.

A few weak disturbances will bring us some snow showers soon. The first round of light snow would be Thursday night and Friday, followed by more snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Only minor accumulations are expected at this time.

It still looks like we’ll slowly come out of this arctic air mass during the second half of next week, although it’s going to be a slow process...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Early clouds, then sunshine. Bitter cold with subzero wind chills. HIGH: 7

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Frigid again. Late wind chills: -15° to -30°. LOW: -9

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, with more clouds SOUTH. Cold again with subzero wind chills. HIGH: 10 LOW: -7

THURSDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 11 LOW: 5

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 11 LOW: -6

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 8 LOW: -5

VALENTINE’S DAY: Early flakes, then some sun. More harsh wind chills. HIGH: 5 LOW: -13

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 6

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.