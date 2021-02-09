MORE DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS...

More of the same ahead: Very cold days; Frigid nights; Dangerous Wind chills

Skies turn clear to partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures dropping to around -5 Lakeside to as low as -20 to the far northwest. A bit of a west wind will continue to produce dangerous wind chills between -20 and -30, and tonight is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Quiet but cold weather continues Wednesday. Both days will feature at least some sun. There is a small light snow chance later Thursday into Thursday night. Odds favor areas south. Anywhere from just a few flakes to around 1/2″ of fluff will be possible. A few flurries could linger into Friday. Another touch of light snow will be possible later Saturday or Saturday night as a renewed push of Arctic air rushes in...

Looking farther ahead, there are some signs of the cold spell breaking late NEXT WEEK. But that’s so far away things may change by then. Keep checking back for updates AND KEEP SAFE AND WARM!

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Frigid again. Late wind chills: -15° to -30°. LOW: -9

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, with more clouds SOUTH. Cold again with subzero wind chills. HIGH: 9 LOW: -8

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 11 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers or flurries. Blustery. HIGH: 11 LOW: -6

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow sowers later. HIGH: 8 LOW: -8

VALENTINE’S DAY: Early flakes, then some sun. More harsh wind chills. HIGH: 5 LOW: -13

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Harsh wind chills. HIGH: 6 LOW: -3, then rising

TUESDAY: Not as cold. A chance of snow showers. HIGH: 17

