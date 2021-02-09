Advertisement

Kewaunee County housing study confirms need for development and growth

The county said the housing study, in partnership with Bay-Lake Regional Planning Commission, is a way to confirm what many people saw as a setback in the area: the need for housing, in particular single-family homes, senior living units, and rentals.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time Kewaunee County conducted a housing study that has revealed the demand for single-family homes and other development.

The county said the housing study, in partnership with Bay-Lake Regional Planning Commission, is a way to confirm what many people saw as a setback in the area: the need for housing, in particular single-family homes, senior living units, and rentals.

“The more development, that means that’s more property tax base, which therefore reduces peoples’ property taxes because we have more people paying in,” said Scott Feldt, Kewaunee County Administrator.

Right now, nearly 90% of housing units in the county are occupied and two-thirds of the people living in them are 50 years or older. The study creates an open conversation or options moving forward.

“What do we want to do to support home ownership, are there financial programs that would help to support first-time home buyers or folks trying to buy a new home,” said Feldt.

The county says meeting these housing demands is really important because there is the potential for more people to live, work, and go to school in the area which in turn improves the quality of life and the local economy. They can also bring the study to developers, with opportunities along the lakeshore, but even before then the county can implement programs by even looking at improving existing homes and infrastructure to attract those developers.

“To me it really is important that we start talking about the issue, and I think we will, but we need to look at what are the next steps that we can do,” said Feldt.

Click here to take a look at the full study.

