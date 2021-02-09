Kerr leads in Wisconsin superintendent fundraising, spending

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Campaign finance reports for January show that state superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr raised and spent more money than any of the other six candidates in the month leading up to next week’s primary.

The two highest vote-getters in the Feb. 16 primary will advance to the April 6 general election.

Kerr is the former Brown Deer Schools superintendent who supports the private school voucher program and has won backing from Republicans across the state.

Assistant state superintendent Sheila Briggs raised the second most in January followed by Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly. Underly received $18,000 from the state teachers union just after the report’s closing period.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.