Advertisement

Kerr leads in Wisconsin superintendent fundraising, spending

Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidates Top Row: Jill Underly, Shelia Briggs, Troy...
Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidates Top Row: Jill Underly, Shelia Briggs, Troy Mitchell Gunderson, and Deborah Kerr. Bottom Row: Joe Fenrick, Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, and Steve Krull.(WMTV)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Campaign finance reports for January show that state superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr raised and spent more money than any of the other six candidates in the month leading up to next week’s primary.

The two highest vote-getters in the Feb. 16 primary will advance to the April 6 general election.

Kerr is the former Brown Deer Schools superintendent who supports the private school voucher program and has won backing from Republicans across the state.

Assistant state superintendent Sheila Briggs raised the second most in January followed by Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly. Underly received $18,000 from the state teachers union just after the report’s closing period. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manitowoc girl ejected, killed after alleged drunk driver goes into the ditch
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Man found dead after car is found stuck in snowbank in Waupaca
Crews remove a semi truck from Lake Butte des Morts. Feb. 7, 2021.
Truck removed from Lake Butte des Morts
Kelsey Uncles, 29, of Green Bay was diagnosed with a rare skin cancer called...
Green Bay woman diagnosed with rare skin cancer encourages people to get regular check-ups

Latest News

President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
President Joe Biden to visit Milwaukee
State lawmakers weigh in on Evers’ budget proposal to include legalizing recreational marijuana
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
We break down the platforms of the candidates running to represent Wisconsin's 89th Assembly...
Breaking down the candidates for the 89th Assembly District