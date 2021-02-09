Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Mike Gallagher’s “common sense reforms” for Congress

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Green Bay is introducing a pair of bills he says will help focus Congress on helping the American people.

The bills he calls “common sense reforms” include an ethics pledge for the executive branch, temporarily banning politicians from becoming lobbyists, preventing Congress from going into recess without a balanced budget, and an end to taxpayer-funded pensions for members of Congress.

“My colleagues who have been in the swamp for decades are not happy with me, which is a sign I’m on the right track,” Rep. Gallagher says. “People are losing faith in the basic institutions of our government.”

