Hortonville Area School District facing bus driver shortage, looking to hire more drivers

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Hortonville Area School District has a fleet of buses but not enough drivers to operate them. The district says the pandemic has exacerbated the shortage and so it’s looking to add at least 10 people to its drivers list.

Melinda Marcks has been a school bus driver for the Hortonville Area School District for six years. She drives three routes a day. And while she loves the flexibility the job provides, it’s the kids that keep her behind the wheel. According to Marcks, “The kids are awesome, for the most part. There’s always some, but they just, it’s been a weird year and they’re having difficulties, too, so you just have to have patience for them like you should for yourself.”

And there’s been a lot of patience at the bus depot lately as the district finds itself with a driver shortage. Just this week, mechanics and front office staff have had to step in and run routes because there weren’t enough drivers to man the district’s fleet.

“We’re constantly moving around, and that gets harder because kids don’t see the same driver all of the time, and there is a camaraderie and respect and everything by being consistently on that route,” says Transportation Director Harold Steenbock.

With about 60 routes daily, the district likes to have between 80 and 85 drivers available but the pandemic has left quite a void in that number, even with the district taking steps to keep everyone on the bus safe.

Marcks adds, “I think a lot of concern has been being around the kids, but statistically there’s no scare there. They’ve done everything they can to keep the buses clean and the schools and everything, above and beyond.”

Hortonville is doing all it can to try and bring new drivers in. The starting salary is more than $25 an hour and there are even opportunities to drive while working towards a commercial driver’s license. Steenbock adds, “I think Hortonville School does an exceptional job of making sure we offer everything we can to people to come in and drive.”

Click here for more information on bus driver opportunities in Hortonville.

