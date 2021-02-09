Green Bay intersection becomes 4-way stop, trial period underway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers on Green Bay’s west side may have noticed a change at the intersection of Dousman and Gray Streets.

The intersection was once controlled by a traditional stop light, and is now a four-way stop, leaving drivers questioning why the change was made.

Officials say the process of changing the intersection to a four-way stop has been in the works since November.

To make sure drivers are aware of the change, motorists will see new traffic signs, flashing lights and stop signs in all directions.

City officials say the signal at the intersection is more than 50 years old.

“We have a crash issue that could be indicative of a signal being there longer than it should be or you know it’s beyond its useful life at that location,” said David Hansen, a City Traffic Engineer in Public Works.

Hansen also says the intersection is the location of 33 crashes within the past five years.

“That led us to believe that the existing traffic signal potentially could be creating this problem,” said Hansen.

In addition, he says the difference in wait times while stopped at the intersection won’t be noticeable.

Public Works officials say feedback from the community is very important to the city, and this particular change is under a trial period, meaning it isn’t permanent.

”It’s a proactive thing and I think that’s absolutely you know a wonderful thing because the accidents that we have seen as a neighborhood are terrible,” said Joy Glass, President of the Fisk Addition Neighborhood Association.

During the past 12 years, Hansen says Public Works has converted 14 intersections from signals to four-way stops.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.