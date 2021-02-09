Advertisement

GBAPSD votes in favor of in-person classes starting March 1

Plans will vary depending on a student’s grade level
Green Bay Area Public School District logo
Green Bay Area Public School District logo(WBAY Staff)
By Kati Anderson and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday night, members of the Green Bay Area Public School District voted in favor of bringing students back to the classroom starting March 1.

According to the measure, in-person learning would start March 1 for PK-5th grade on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, a blended instructional model with A/B cohorts will start March 1 for grades 6 and 9.

For those in grades 7, 8, and 10-12, a blended instructional model with A/B cohorts would start March 8.

During the week of March 22, which according to the district’s calendar is the week after spring recess, all students will learn virtually.

The models approved by board members on Monday night would then resume on March 29.

School Board clerk Laura McCoy and trustee Dawn Smith voted against the measure.

As Action 2 News previously reported, board members announced a tentative schedule for a return to in-person learning classes in late January.

That schedule was made after members learned Wisconsin school employees would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 1.

Parents and lawmakers have pressured board members to bring students back to the classrooms, however, the board has largely resisted.

RELATED: City alder adds pressure to open Green Bay public schools

RELATED: Green Bay school board VP resigns as board looks to vote on plan for in-person classes

Green Bay students have been in all virtual classes since the start of the school year.

RELATED: GBAPSD waives graduation requirements - what it means for seniors

This is a developing story, and Action 2 News will have the latest tonight at 10.

