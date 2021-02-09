Advertisement

Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist pleads guilty to vaccine tampering

Steven Brandenburg
Steven Brandenburg(Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office/WBAY Staff)
By Associated Press and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A former Wisconsin pharmacist has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that he tried to spoil dozens of vials of COVID-19 vaccine.

Prosecutors in January charged 46-year-old Steven Brandenburg, of Grafton, with two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products. Brandenburg pleaded guilty to both counts in a video conference with U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

He could face up to 20 years in prison and $500,000 in fines when he’s sentenced in June.

Police arrested Brandenburg on Dec. 31 as part of an investigation into how 57 vials of Moderna vaccine were left for hours outside a refrigerator. According to court filings, Brandenburg believed the Moderna vaccine wasn’t safe. There is no scientific evidence to support that contention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Monica M. Walker
Manitowoc grandmother jailed for crash that killed girl, 9
Man found dead after car is found stuck in snowbank in Waupaca
Kelsey Uncles, 29, of Green Bay was diagnosed with a rare skin cancer called...
Green Bay woman diagnosed with rare skin cancer encourages people to get regular check-ups
Mask
Wisconsin security guard punched for reminding man to wear mask

Latest News

Husband and wife hold hands
Gov. Evers proposes new tax credit for family caregivers
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another frigid night
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another frigid night
Wisconsin identifies second patient with U.K. COVID-19 variant
Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidates Top Row: Jill Underly, Shelia Briggs, Troy...
Kerr leads in Wisconsin superintendent fundraising, spending