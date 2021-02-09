Advertisement

Evers’ latest health emergency order challenged in Wisconsin Supreme Court

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ most recent order for a health emergency has been challenged in the state’s Supreme Court.

The challenge is based on the argument made by republican lawmakers last week that without legislative approval, the governor doesn’t have the authority to extend emergencies beyond 60 days.

As Action 2 News reported last week, the state legislature voted to repeal Evers’ previous health emergency, invalidating his statewide mask mandate.

Within an hour of that vote, Evers issued the current emergency and a new mask mandate.

RELATED: Area health departments prepare in anticipation of vote to overturn statewide mask mandate

Tuesday’s petition to the high court seeks an injunction to restrain enforcement of that order.

Months ago, state justices heard arguments about the legality of Evers’ actions, and have yet to make a decision.

RELATED: With uncertainty over Wisconsin’s mask mandate, some businesses will enforce their own rules

You can read the full injunction request below.

Injunction Request by WBAY on Scribd

