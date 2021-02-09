Brewers sign veteran pitcher Zimmermann to minor league deal

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Jordan Zimmermann believes he’s finally healthy again as the former All-Star pitcher attempts to revive his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers have signed the right-hander to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league camp. Zimmermann pitched in just three games for the Detroit Tigers last season due to a forearm injury after going 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA in 2019. He turns 35 on May 23.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.