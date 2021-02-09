Advertisement

Brewers sign veteran pitcher Zimmermann to minor league deal

Wisconsin native given chance to make hometown team
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning...
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Jordan Zimmermann believes he’s finally healthy again as the former All-Star pitcher attempts to revive his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers have signed the right-hander to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league camp. Zimmermann pitched in just three games for the Detroit Tigers last season due to a forearm injury after going 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA in 2019. He turns 35 on May 23. 

