ASTRO EXTRA: The search for life on Venus

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While a lot of attention is on Mars this week, Brad Spakowitz has an update on Venus.

Last fall, scientists detected phosphine gas -- which is associated with life -- in the cloudy atmosphere of Venus. Further study makes that discovery a little... cloudier.

Brad talks about what scientists are saying now. He also gives us an update on the deep freeze covering our part of planet Earth.

You can also watch is earlier report on the phosphine discovery:

