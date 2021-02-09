Appleton Airport announces new seasonal flights to Savannah, Rapid City

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Air travelers will be able to fly to two new destinations from the Appleton Airport later this year.

Allegiant officials announced a new seasonal service to Savannah, Georgia and Rapid City, South Dakota Tuesday, saying the new seasonal flights will operate twice a week.

According to Allegiant, the flights to Savannah/Hilton head International Airport will begin May 28th.

Allegiant says its special limited route to Rapid City Regional Airport in South Dakota will begin August 4 to allow motorcycle enthusiasts to attend the 10 day long Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis that same month.

Rapid City is also the closest city to the Badlands National Park, Black Hills National Forest, Mt. Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial.

