Teen charged in mall shooting due in court Monday

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged in the fatal shooting at Fox River Mall is scheduled to appear before an Outagamie County judge Monday afternoon.

Dezman Ellis, 17, has a bail/bond hearing scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Action 2 News will update this story with details from the hearing when it happens.

Ellis is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

On Jan. 31, Ellis shot and killed 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto in the mall food court during an argument over a girl, police say.

Another man, Colt Lemmers, was shot and injured. He was treated and released from the hospital.

After the shooting Ellis went on the run. He was arrested Feb. 4 in Des Moines, Iowa. Police enlisted the help of U.S. Marshals to arrest Ellis.

On Friday, Ellis was extradited to Outagamie County and booked into jail.

CRIMINAL COMPLAINT DETAILS

Jovanni Frausto’s girlfriend told investigators that they went to the mall to eat at about 2:45 p.m. Jovanni and his girlfriend were accompanied by the girl’s niece. They were walking around when they came across a group of people they knew--one of them Dezman Ellis.

The girlfriend said Jovanni and Dezman “started to exchange words.”

Jovanni’s girlfriend told police that their argument was over a girl who was in Dezman’s group. About three months ago, Jovanni had been talking to the girl at the center of the dispute. Jovanni’s girlfriend said the girl had previously dated Dezman Ellis, but they were broken up when Jovanni was talking with her.

Jovanni’s current girlfriend says during the argument at the mall, Dezman threatened Jovanni, saying, “I will shoot this place up, I will kill you.” She says Dezman Ellis started flashing a gun. She left the area with her niece and Jovanni took off running.

“Jovanni ran straight and Dezman was chasing him with the gun,” says Jovanni’s girlfriend. She said Jovanni was not armed.

A witness in Dezman Ellis’ group said Dezman had a black handgun. She heard two shots. She saw Jovanni Frausto hold his chest, fall into a table, and then to the ground.

Dezman’s friend said their group ran out of the mall and drove away. She told police she dropped Dezman off at his apartment in the 700 block of Woodland Ave in Oshkosh.

Another member of the group confirmed to police that Dezman had a gun and shot it. She stated that she believed Ellis still had the gun.

Survivor Colt Lemmers told police that he had spotted a friend near the Panda Express in the mall when he heard someone say “drop the gun.” He turned around and heard a shot. After the first shot, he felt something hit his hip. He described the pain as “feeling like a bee sting.” That’s when he realized he had been shot.

Police found two 9mm spent shell casings in the food court.

A witness later told police that he saw Ellis and his brother loading a blue Dodge Avenger with clothing and other items at an apartment building on Woodland Ave in Oshkosh. Police later found Ellis’ car outside a duplex in the 200 block of W. 20th Ave, but Ellis had fled.

Jovanni Frausto suffered a wound to his chest and an exit wound through the back. He wat taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be two gunshot wounds.

Police later spoke with Dezman Ellis’ brother, who stated that Dezman told him that he shot someone at the mall.

Jovanni’s girlfriend said they had not planned to meet with Dezman in the mall that day and it was a random occurrence.

The case remains under investigation, and there’s no word yet if others will face charges.

“That investigation is still ongoing,” said Officer Travis Waas. “At this time, the only charges that I’m aware of are the current charges for Mr. Ellis.”

