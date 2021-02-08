Super Bowl commercial leaves Upper Peninsula off map

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Super Bowl commercial has much of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula talking because, once again, the U.P. was left off a map.

Jeep featured Bruce Springsteen in a two-minute spot filmed in Lebanon, Kansas, purportedly the exact center of the Lower 48 states. The ad ends with a message that reads, “To the Re-United States of America.”

Two teams meeting in the middle and about to reunite for the second time this season. pic.twitter.com/E2wvLGoBu5 — Jeep (@Jeep) February 7, 2021

The U.P. was left off the map at the end of the commercial.

Jeep has not responded to TV6 & FOX UP’s request for comment.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.