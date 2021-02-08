Semi removed from Lake Butte des Morts

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi tractor-trailer has been removed from Lake Butte des Morts after a crash Friday.

On Feb. 5, troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol and deputies from Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene off I-41 southbound near Highway 45 in Oshkosh.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the driver was able to climb out of the trailer. He was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Due to the cold and icy conditions, recovery efforts were delayed until Sunday. The State Patrol shared photos on Facebook.

The State Patrol is investigating.

