Semi removed from Lake Butte des Morts

Crews remove a semi truck from Lake Butte des Morts. Feb. 7, 2021.
Crews remove a semi truck from Lake Butte des Morts. Feb. 7, 2021.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi tractor-trailer has been removed from Lake Butte des Morts after a crash Friday.

On Feb. 5, troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol and deputies from Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene off I-41 southbound near Highway 45 in Oshkosh.

FOND DU LAC POST – CMV CRASHES INTO LAKE BUTTE DES MORTS Feb. 5, 1:56 p.m. – Troopers from the WSP and deputies from...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Monday, February 8, 2021

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the driver was able to climb out of the trailer. He was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Due to the cold and icy conditions, recovery efforts were delayed until Sunday. The State Patrol shared photos on Facebook.

The State Patrol is investigating.

