Packers announce hiring of Joe Barry, promotion of Maurice Drayton

LaFleur announces changes to Green Bay defense, special teams
Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Joe Barry gives an instruction at an NFL football...
Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Joe Barry gives an instruction at an NFL football training camp Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers officially a pair of leaders for defense and special teams, as Head Coach Matt LaFleur announced the hiring of Joe Barry and promotion of Maurice Drayton.

For Barry, it’s the third time serving as a coordinator, having previously been in the role for Detroit (2007-2008) and Washington (2015-2016). During those seasons as defensive coordinator, his defenses ranked as the worst in the NFL.

Most recently, Barry was the Rams’ assistant head coach and linebackers coach from 2017-2020.

Barry and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur were on the same coaching staff with the Rams in 2017 under head coach Sean McVay.

Drayton was the Packers’ assistant special teams coach for the past three seasons, predating LaFleur’s arrival as head coach by a year. He was previously the assistant special teams coach for the Colts from 2016-2017.

Barry replaces Mike Pettine and Drayton replaces Shawn Mennenga.

