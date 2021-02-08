One dead, one seriously injured following Dodge County crash

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead and another is recovering from life threatening injuries following a crash Monday morning in Dodge County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies and State Troopers were called to a crash on State Highway 33 near County Highway A at 10:04 a.m.

While investigating the crash, authorities say a 1996 Peterbilt truck-tractor with an empty box trailer was eastbound on Highway 33 while a Mack truck-tractor with a tank trailer hauling whey was westbound on the same highway.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Peterbilt and the trailer jackknifed and partially crossed the center roadway line, and the front of the Mack truck then hit the left side of the Peterbilt truck.

According to authorities, the 60-year-old driver of the Mack truck died at the scene.

Meanwhile, the 73-year-old driver of the Peterbilt, received life threatening injuries and was flown to a UW Hospital in Madison.

The crash caused a section of the highway to be closed for about six hours for investigators and first responders to clear the scene.

The identities of the drivers have not been released at this time.

Multiple agencies assisted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.