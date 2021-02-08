Advertisement

Manitowoc girl ejected, killed after alleged drunk driver goes into the ditch

The crash happened Monday morning in Manitowoc County
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a nine-year-old girl is dead after the driver of her vehicle was allegedly driving intoxicated Monday morning.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a one-vehicle crash on I-43 south of Middle Road in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids at 8:40 a.m.

When they arrived, authorities say their investigation showed a 51-year-old Manitowoc woman was driving a SUV on I-43 north when she lost control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle overturned, which caused a nine-year-old Manitowoc girl to be ejected from the vehicle.

The child received fatal injuries, and died at the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver was taken to Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for possible injuries, and was later arrested on charges for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and driving after revocation-causing death. Formal charges are still pending.

The woman is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail.

Neither the victim, nor the driver, have been identified at this time.

Authorities say the crash is still being investigated, and offer their condolences to the family.

They would also like to thank the multiple agencies who responded to the crash.

