Man found dead after car is found stuck in snowbank in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca police are investigating the death of a man who was found outside an unoccupied home Sunday.

Hours earlier, police were called about a vehicle stuck in a snowbank outside a business on the 700-block of Redfield St. That was a little after 7 o’clock Saturday night. Police found the passenger door slightly open and the headlights were on, but nobody was around. Police searched the area and local businesses but couldn’t find the owner. Temperatures were below zero at the time.

Sunday, the man’s body was found outside a home on Townsend Road. Police confirmed he was the registered owner of the car. That’s about one-third of a mile from where the car was stuck in the snow, according to Google Maps.

The man isn’t being publicly identified yet.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner’s office are helping with the investigation.

