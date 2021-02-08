Advertisement

Man found dead after car is found stuck in snowbank in Waupaca

(Phil Anderson)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca police are investigating the death of a man who was found outside an unoccupied home Sunday.

Hours earlier, police were called about a vehicle stuck in a snowbank outside a business on the 700-block of Redfield St. That was a little after 7 o’clock Saturday night. Police found the passenger door slightly open and the headlights were on, but nobody was around. Police searched the area and local businesses but couldn’t find the owner. Temperatures were below zero at the time.

Sunday, the man’s body was found outside a home on Townsend Road. Police confirmed he was the registered owner of the car. That’s about one-third of a mile from where the car was stuck in the snow, according to Google Maps.

The man isn’t being publicly identified yet.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner’s office are helping with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
National Weather Service: Appleton sets a new record low temperature
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Fewer than 1,000 people test positive for the coronavirus for the third time this month
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Kelsey Uncles, 29, of Green Bay was diagnosed with a rare skin cancer called...
Green Bay woman diagnosed with rare skin cancer encourages people to get regular check-ups
Crash image
Sheriff’s Office identifies two killed in Waupaca County crash

Latest News

Mask
Wisconsin security guard punched for reminding man to wear mask
Dezman Ellis was booked into the Outagamie County Jail late Friday night after he was arrested...
Teen charged in mall shooting due in court Monday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nasty wind chills
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nasty wind chills
Super Bowl LV Logo
Super Bowl commercial leaves Upper Peninsula off map