Icy roads cause traffic issues near UWGB COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People traveling to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UW-Green Bay are should avoid Bay Settlement Road due to icy road conditions.
The Bay Settlement entrance is closed, according to Prevea Health.
Patients should enter the campus using the South Circle Entrance off Nicolet Drive and follow signs to the Kress Center.
The closure of the Bay Settlement entrance has caused some traffic delays at campus, so patients are encouraged to give themselves some extra time.
UWGB Police say the cold weather is preventing salt from melting ice on the roads.
