Advertisement

Icy roads cause traffic issues near UWGB COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The University of Wisconsin Green Bay is hosting a Covid-19 vaccination clinic. UW System...
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay is hosting a Covid-19 vaccination clinic. UW System Schools President Tommy Thompson hopes his campuses can be vaccination hubs.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People traveling to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UW-Green Bay are should avoid Bay Settlement Road due to icy road conditions.

The Bay Settlement entrance is closed, according to Prevea Health.

Patients should enter the campus using the South Circle Entrance off Nicolet Drive and follow signs to the Kress Center.

The closure of the Bay Settlement entrance has caused some traffic delays at campus, so patients are encouraged to give themselves some extra time.

UWGB Police say the cold weather is preventing salt from melting ice on the roads.

Leon Bond Drive, from Bay Settlement Road to S. Circle Drive is closed due to icing conditions. If you are coming to get...

Posted by UW-Green Bay Police Department on Monday, February 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
National Weather Service: Appleton sets a new record low temperature
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Fewer than 1,000 people test positive for the coronavirus for the third time this month
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Crash image
Sheriff’s Office identifies two killed in Waupaca County crash
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions
The $1.9 trillion bill includes aid for small businesses struggling to stay afloat and families...
Biden administration says its COVID-19 relief package will get people back to work
The NFL invited 7,500 doctors and nurses to attend the big game as a way to thank them for...
Fla. healthcare workers head to Super Bowl after hard work during pandemic
About 10% of people who have received a COVID shot report lingering side-effects, like...
UW infectious disease expert happy with vaccination pace in the state