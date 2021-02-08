Icy roads cause traffic issues near UWGB COVID-19 vaccine clinic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People traveling to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UW-Green Bay are should avoid Bay Settlement Road due to icy road conditions.

The Bay Settlement entrance is closed, according to Prevea Health.

Patients should enter the campus using the South Circle Entrance off Nicolet Drive and follow signs to the Kress Center.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Leon Bond Drive is closed on the UWGB campus because of ice. That means people can't use the Bay Settlement entrance to get to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic--use Nicolet and S. Circle instead. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/zQf8WAJXRJ — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) February 8, 2021

The closure of the Bay Settlement entrance has caused some traffic delays at campus, so patients are encouraged to give themselves some extra time.

UWGB Police say the cold weather is preventing salt from melting ice on the roads.

Leon Bond Drive, from Bay Settlement Road to S. Circle Drive is closed due to icing conditions. If you are coming to get... Posted by UW-Green Bay Police Department on Monday, February 8, 2021

