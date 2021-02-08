Green Bay woman diagnosed with rare skin cancer encourages people to get regular check-ups

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman diagnosed with a rare form of cancer is urging people to get their regular check-ups and take their health seriously.

Kelsey Uncles, 29, of Green Bay said last March she noticed a growth on her foot that doctors initially stated was a cyst.

Yet within a few months it grew to the size of a golf ball and in November she got it removed. Doctors then diagnosed her with dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans or DFSP, a rare skin cancer.

“Obviously, nobody likes to hear the word cancer so...[I] had my moment with that,” Uncles said. “And then I was stressed out. How many surgeries am I going to have to have? What’s going on? What if something doesn’t go right?”

Uncles has been bed bound since she received surgery in early January and she’ll remain so for about another two weeks. February 16 will mark her 40th day in bed.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help her with covering the cost of medical bills and for missing work, click here to donate.

