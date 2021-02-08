Green Bay using sand on icy roads amid wait for higher temperatures

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The arctic air hanging around Northeast Wisconsin is making it hard to clear the ice pack left behind on streets by last week’s snowstorm.

Action 2 News has heard about accidents and slippery roads throughout the area, including the Fox Valley, Manitowoc and Brown County. Brown County’s Communication Center dispatched emergency responders 125 times for slippery road incidents from Saturday to Monday.

Green Bay Public Works Director Steve Grenier said the heavy wet snow and warmer-than-average pavement temps created a strong bond on the road.

“The pavement was warmer than what we would normally expect at this time of the year, which allowed that heavy wet snow to get a foothold in bonding to it (the pavement,” said Grenier.

When you add subzero temps, that bond gets even stronger.

“I like to draw a parallel with your freezer. Around the cooling elements is where you get the heaviest accumulation of frozen material in your freezer, well we got the same thing going on,” said Grenier.

Once ice packs form on the street, salt is rendered useless so the city is spreading sand throughout the area. Sand won’t melt ice, but it will provide some traction for people traveling. The city will continue putting sand in troubled areas until temperatures increase enough to start its scraping operations.

“We’re knocking on the door in the middle of February, the sun is getting higher in the sky and we are getting more radiant energy,” said Grenier. “So the plan, at least at this point based on what we’re seeing with, with the weather forecast is by next week ... we will put the loaders and graders back out, starting with the primaries like we always do, out then we will be going back in all the residential routes and we will start scraping operations, because we want to get those streets back down bare as quickly as we can as well.”

So until that happens, Grenier said take your time out on the road and be careful.

“If there’s any message that we can get out in the community ‚it’s that we don’t want things to be this way either. We are as interested in getting good roads, good road conditions back for the community,” said Grenier. “So just know that our staff is keeping tabs on things. We do talk on a daily basis. We are always looking at what can we do to better serve the community so we are working and we are interested in getting this back to normal as soon as possible.”

