FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR NASTY WIND CHILLS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We’re in the middle of an arctic outbreak across the Great Lakes. Wind chills will be harsh this morning, mostly in the teens and twenties below zero. “Feel-like” temperatures like these are cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in only 20-30 minutes. Only minor improvement is expected into this afternoon, with another drop in the wind chills tonight. We’ll likely have widespread wind chills of -15° to -30° heading into Tuesday morning.

A disturbance is passing to our south right now. Other than a few early flurries, the day looks dry with mostly cloudy skies. We should see clearing late this afternoon and into the evening. Incoming high pressure will keep our weather dry for a while.

This weather pattern isn’t expected to break anytime soon... It’s going to stay cold all the way through next weekend. If all goes well, we will come out of the deep freeze sometime next week. We’re also watching for some light accumulating snow to pass through the area late Thursday and on Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: W 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Bitter cold with subzero wind chills. HIGH: 7

TONIGHT: Fair and frigid. A few clouds late. Late wind chills: -15° to -30°. LOW: -10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very cold again. More subzero wind chills. HIGH: 8 LOW: -7

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as frigid. HIGH: 11 LOW: -5

THURSDAY: Cloudy with light snow late. HIGH: 12 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. HIGH: 11 LOW: -1

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid and blustery. More harsh chills. HIGH: 7 LOW: -4

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid and blustery. More harsh chills. HIGH: 7

