FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY CONTINUES

Prepare for more: Very cold days; Frigid nights; Dangerous Wind chills

Skies turn clear to partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures dropping to around -5 Lakeside to as low as -20 to the far northwest. A bit of a west wind will continue to produce dangerous wind chills between -25 and -35, and tonight is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Quiet but cold weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will feature at least some sun. There is a small light snow chance later Thursday into Friday.

Looking farther ahead, there are some signs of the cold spell breaking late NEXT WEEK. But that’s so far away things may change by then. Keep checking back for updates AND KEEP SAFE AND WARM!

A SIDE NOTE: Many area roads are icy - It is too cold for salt to work. Crews are scraping ice, but it’s a time consuming job. Plan ahead, go slow and keep on your toes.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Fair and frigid. A few clouds late. Late wind chills: -25° to -35°. LOW: -10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very cold again. More subzero wind chills. HIGH: 8 LOW: -8

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as frigid. HIGH: 11 LOW: -5

THURSDAY: Cloudy with light snow late. HIGH: 12 LOW: -2

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. HIGH: 8 LOW: -4

SATURDAY: Frigid and blustery. More harsh chills. Spotty sow showers possible. HIGH: 7 LOW: -8

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid and blustery. More harsh chills. HIGH: 4 LOW: -10

MONDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 11

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.