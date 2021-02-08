Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY CONTINUES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Prepare for more:   Very cold days;  Frigid nights;  Dangerous Wind chills

Skies turn clear to partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures dropping to around -5 Lakeside to as low as -20 to the far northwest. A bit of a west wind will continue to produce dangerous wind chills between -25 and -35, and tonight is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Quiet but cold weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will feature at least some sun. There is a small light snow chance later Thursday into Friday.

Looking farther ahead, there are some signs of the cold spell breaking late NEXT WEEK. But that’s so far away things may change by then. Keep checking back for updates AND KEEP SAFE AND WARM!

A SIDE NOTE: Many area roads are icy - It is too cold for salt to work. Crews are scraping ice, but it’s a time consuming job. Plan ahead, go slow and keep on your toes.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Fair and frigid. A few clouds late. Late wind chills: -25° to -35°. LOW: -10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very cold again. More subzero wind chills. HIGH: 8 LOW: -8

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as frigid. HIGH: 11 LOW: -5

THURSDAY: Cloudy with light snow late. HIGH: 12 LOW: -2

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. HIGH: 8 LOW: -4

SATURDAY: Frigid and blustery. More harsh chills. Spotty sow showers possible. HIGH: 7 LOW: -8

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid and blustery. More harsh chills. HIGH: 4 LOW: -10

MONDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 11

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
National Weather Service: Appleton sets a new record low temperature
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Fewer than 1,000 people test positive for the coronavirus for the third time this month
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Crash image
Sheriff’s Office identifies two killed in Waupaca County crash
Kelsey Uncles, 29, of Green Bay was diagnosed with a rare skin cancer called...
Green Bay woman diagnosed with rare skin cancer encourages people to get regular check-ups

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bitter cold continues
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bitter cold continues
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR NASTY WIND CHILLS
The Granite Peak ski area in Wausau has opened for the 2020 season.
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nasty wind chills
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nasty wind chills