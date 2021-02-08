DHS: COVID-19 percent positivity rate decreases to 4.2%, 543 new cases confirmed Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin health officials continue to report low coronavirus case numbers as vaccine numbers continue to rise in the state. For the third straight day and for the fourth time this month, state health officials say fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed within a 24-hour period.

According to the Department of Health Services (DHS), 543 people received positive test results for the virus Monday. The new results were part of a total of 3,718 test results. The other 3,175 test results were negative.

Monday’s positive test results accounted for 14.60% of the total number of test results. On Sunday, that figure was 14.82%. That figure hasn’t been that low since December 26th. Currently, the seven-day case average sits at 1,029 per day.

On Monday, the DHS says they removed the seven-day percent positive by person and comparison of percent positive by test and by person charts on its website.

Health officials say as the pandemic continues, calculating the seven-day percent positive by person becomes a less useful metric than percent positive by test.

They say that is due to many in the state having been tested multiple times for COVID-19.

Health officials say the percent positive by person calculations only include those who are counted once, either as a positive or negative test. Throughout time, the amount of people with positive test results has increased, which causes the seven-day percent positive by person to increase as well.

The state says for a more accurate picture of COVID-19 percent positivity, the seven-day percent positive by test chart should be used. CLICK HERE to read that chart. There, health officials say the average positivity rate has dropped to 4.2% after reporting 4.5% Saturday and 4.3% Sunday, based on preliminary numbers.

DHS Wisconsin Summary data announcement (DHS)

State health officials report another 1,344 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccination, bringing the statewide total for people who have finished the vaccine series to 165,370. So far, a total of 767,020 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, which is 5,808 more since Sunday. These numbers are preliminary as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in.

It has been more than a year since the state reported the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Wisconsin. Since then, a total of 550,369 people tested positive for the virus, and another 2,538,097 have tested negative.

Out of those positive cases, 530,216 people, or 96.4%, are considered recovered, while another 13,939 people, or 2.5%, are considered active cases.

According to the DHS, one person died due to COVID-19 complications within the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,055.

The death rate in Wisconsin continues to hold at 1.1% for the fifth straight day.

Wisconsin is averaging 23 deaths per day from the virus over the past week. That figure has been at 23 for four out of the past seven days. 23 is also the lowest 7-day death average since late October.

Keep in mind statewide coronavirus numbers are also typically lower on Sundays and Mondays.

County-by-county case and death numbers are listed later in this article.

VACCINATIONS

Action 2 News has put together a guide of vaccination clinics and health agencies distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to people age 65 and older. CLICK HERE for locations and phone numbers and websites to register.

HOSPITALIZATIONS – some of these figures will be updated later on Monday afternoon

34 people were hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms in the past 24-hour period, according to the DHS. The state is averaging 83 hospitalizations per day for the disease. In the past 12 months, 24,919 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized for treatment, or 4.5% of all known cases.

The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) show as of Sunday, there were 570 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state. Out of those patients, 144 are in intensive care, which is seven fewer patients than Saturday. Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account

Fox Valley hospitals region were caring for 41 COVID-19 patients Sunday, eight more than Saturday. Out of those patients, eight were in the ICU, two more than Saturday.

Northeast region hospitals were treating 50 COVID-19 patients, one more than Saturday. 14 patients are in the ICU – that figure has held steady since Friday.

HOSPITAL READINESS – these figures will be updated Monday afternoon

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA reported 285 ICU beds (19.44%) and 2,500 (22.37%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) were open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals reported 6 open ICU beds (5.76%) among them. The hospitals had a total 105 unoccupied medical beds (12.30%) for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 46 ICU beds (22.22%) and 303 of all medical beds (31.69%) open for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the terms “open” or “unoccupied” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on hospitals having the staff for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

There were no hospital overflow patients at the state’s alternate care facility near the State Fairgrounds on Sunday.

In addition, the DHS says Friday was the last day the Bamlanivimab Infusion Clinic was open. The clinic had opened on December 22, and referrals to the clinic were from southeast Wisconsin health systems. According to the state, those same health care systems now have the capacity to care for those patients.

Wisconsin

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

