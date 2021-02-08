Bellin healthcare workers honored at Super Bowl 55

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The big game is over, so it’s back to reality and the cold weather for four local healthcare workers who went of a trip of lifetime to Super Bowl 55.

For Dr. Michael Landrum, nurses Jessie Schaumberg and Jessica Landry, and respiratory therapist Lucy Bellerud, their healthcare rock star status, at the super bowl, started the minute they arrived in Florida.

“Even getting off our plane in Tampa, we had a big round of applause, just people lined, just round of applause - that was the first time we were like WOAH!” says Jessica Landry.

And the trip only got better from there. According to Jessie Schaumberg, “Being greeted at the hotel with a glass of wine also sticks out in my mind as a really cool thing.”

The four were part of 7,000 vaccinated frontline healthcare workers invited to Tampa, for Super Bowl weekend, by the NFL. Each were selected for going above and beyond during the pandemic.

“We got to meet a couple various groups of people from around the country and just introduce ourselves and get to know them, where they’re from and how they were chosen to come here,” says Landry.

A lot of the weekend activities, before the game even kicked off, were specifically for the healthcare heroes. The pre-game Tik Tok concert, featuring Miley Cyrus, was a major hit. Landry adds, “You just felt overwhelmingly special and we were pretty much front row, so that’s bucket list material.

Inside the stadium, the group was surrounded by cardboard cutouts, as fans were socially distanced. But, seeing one of their own at midfield for the coin toss was really special. “That was awesome to see a healthcare worker kind of representing all of us, that was pretty cool,” says Lucy Bellerud.

And while it would have been nice to see their hometown team on the field playing, they still enjoyed the game and the halftime show, thankful for an opportunity they’ll never forget.

