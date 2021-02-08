ASTRO EXTRA: Visitors to Mars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The fourth planet from the Sun is about to become a very busy place. Not one, not two, but three missions to Mars will arrive in the next 10 days.

Whether they reach their intended destinations is another matter.

First Alert Weather meteorologist and avowed space enthusiast Brad Spakowitz talks about missions by NASA, the United Arab Emirates and China and what they’ll be doing to learn more about the red planet, the search for life, and the goal of human habitation.

