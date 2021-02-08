Advertisement

ASTRO EXTRA: Visitors to Mars

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The fourth planet from the Sun is about to become a very busy place. Not one, not two, but three missions to Mars will arrive in the next 10 days.

Whether they reach their intended destinations is another matter.

First Alert Weather meteorologist and avowed space enthusiast Brad Spakowitz talks about missions by NASA, the United Arab Emirates and China and what they’ll be doing to learn more about the red planet, the search for life, and the goal of human habitation.

You can also watch more of Brad’s discussions of the NASA mission, Perseverance and its drone in previous Astro Extras:

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
National Weather Service: Appleton sets a new record low temperature
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Fewer than 1,000 people test positive for the coronavirus for the third time this month
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Crash image
Sheriff’s Office identifies two killed in Waupaca County crash
Kelsey Uncles, 29, of Green Bay was diagnosed with a rare skin cancer called...
Green Bay woman diagnosed with rare skin cancer encourages people to get regular check-ups

Latest News

DNR sees public input rise during the pandemic, credits virtual hearings and meetings as reason
DNR sees public input rise during the pandemic, credits virtual hearings and meetings as reason
Weather, COVID may be to blame for increase in dangerous new illegal drug found in Northeast...
Weather, COVID may be to blame for increase in dangerous new illegal drug found in Northeast Wisconsin
UWO gets final 2020 results in business economic impact survey
UWO gets final 2020 results in business economic impact survey
Investigators are worried about increases in the use of synthetic opioids in Northeast Wisconsin.
Weather, COVID may be to blame for increase in dangerous new illegal drug found in Northeast Wisconsin
Change made to intersection of Gray and Dousman in Green Bay
Change made to intersection of Gray and Dousman in Green Bay