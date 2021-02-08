Amcor Student Discovery series now free, virtual

Advertisement

Amcor Student Discovery Series now virtual(The Grand Oshkosh)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the Grand Oshkosh has announced that the Amcor Student Discovery Series is now offered in a free - and virtual - format.

With Amcor as the program sponsor, the Grand Oshkosh is able to continue providing education of the arts in the area.

The series, now entering its 27th season, is the longest running educational series in the Fox Valley that provides to more than 100 schools.

The full-length program is offered to every grade.

It’s also available digitally to use in any classroom - or for anyone at home.

“At its lightest, it’s entertainment and in its heaviest and its most thorough it is education by making children books come alive,” said Joseph Ferlo, the director of the Grand Oshkosh.

Any parent or school interested in the program can check out the current offerings and register by CLICKING HERE.

