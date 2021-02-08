Advertisement

1 dead, 4 others injured in Plover altercation

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLOVER, Wis. (AP) - One person has died and four others have been injured in what police describe as an altercation in central Wisconsin early Monday.

Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. on a report of a disturbance in Plover. At the scene they found one man dead and another male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was alert and conscious and taken to the hospital.

Police say two additional males and a female suffered various injuries in the altercation.

Two of the three individuals were transported to medical facilities. Investigators remained at the scene hours later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

