Water main break in Bear Creek causes bottled, boiled water advisory to be issued

BEAR CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - Anyone living in the Village of Bear Creek will need to temporarily use bottled or boiled water as officials work to repair a water main break.

According to village officials, a water main broke Saturday night, causing a loss of water pressure in the area.

When the pressure drops below a certain point in the distribution system, officials say there is a risk of contamination entering the drinking water, and DNR officials require a boil/bottled water notice to be issued.

Anyone who may have made ice, food, or beverages with unsafe water should discard them immediately.

Officials say although the current water is safe for laundry, bathing and showers, only boiled or commercially bottled water should be used for drinking, food preparation, and ice making.

If you do boil water for any of those activities, officials say the water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

Officials add they’ll begin flushing water mains to remove potentially contaminated water and to reestablish disinfectant residuals in the areas once pressure is restored to the affected area.

After the flushing is done, they will start sampling water from the distribution system.

According to the village, the sampling will be done on two consecutive days, and the sampling will be directed by the DNR. Once the agency says the boil and bottled water advisory is no longer necessary, an update will be provided.

