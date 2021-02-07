UW infectious disease expert happy with vaccination pace in the state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin has picked up in recent weeks, but although the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the state and around the country are trending downward, public health officials say it’s too early to attribute the drop in cases to vaccination efforts.

Instead, they say the decline shows the pandemic surge from the holiday season is stabilizing.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, Adrienne Pederson spoke with infectious disease specialist Ajay Sethi, who says he is happy with the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state.

“Regarding the rollout, Wisconsin as a state got a slower start relative to other states. Some of the states that were quick of out the gate were some of the smaller states in the country. Where perhaps the logistics were easier to manage initially,” said Dr. Sethi. “But since that initial period Wisconsin has actually had a good couple of weeks. I would say we are in the middle of the pack as far as the US goes. Comparing our state to similarly sized states like Maryland, Minnesota, Colorado, we’re actually doing quite well.”

Health officials say as we wait for more vaccinations to be administered, we need to continue with the mitigation that led to this decline such as wearing masks, keeping distance, and minimizing travel outside of our homes.

As Action 2 news reported Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the third day throughout the month of February where fewer than 1,000 tests came back positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. That same day, the total number of vaccinations administered in the state surpassed the 750,000 mark. State health officials say a total of 164,26 people have completed their vaccine series.

