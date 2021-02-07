Advertisement

Outdoor ice races and pond hockey tournament held in Oshkosh despite the cold

It was a two day event held on Friday and Saturday
Despite the cold, dozens of people showed up to an outdoor event in Oshkosh.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of people braved the bitter cold Saturday for an outdoor snow racing and junior hockey tournament in Oshkosh.

The Otter Street Fishing Club organized the two day event held at Menominee Park right along Millers Bay. It was well attended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Marking its 60th year in action, organizers said they were concerned the bitter cold would keep people from showing up yet that was the not case.

“The cold has been killer, it’s been super brittle,” Otter Street Fishing Club Board Member Drew Clark said. “Other than that it hasn’t been too bad. It was nice for flooding the rinks they froze right away. Just harder on the body, cold out.”

The Otter Street Fishing Club host fundraisers throughout the year and they said recently, they donated ice rescue equipment to the Oshkosh Fire Department.

