Advertisement

Only on Action 2 News: Stranded angler shares his story of Door County rescue

66 fishermen were rescued by emergency responders on Thursday
The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue 66 fishermen who were stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay.
The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue 66 fishermen who were stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay.(Coast Guard)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - James Anderson says the moments before emergency responders arrived were tense for those on the floating ice.

“The water got to be probably knee dip in some places and such,” Anderson of Sauk City said. “And we kept moving, I believe, north from where we were.”

Anderson began a three day fishing trip Wednesday morning with his brother to Sturgeon Bay to catch white fish. It was his first trip there.

“There was no alcohol or there was no partying. It was pure fishing and everybody out there was there for the same reason,” he said. “And I think we all had our faith and trust in these guides.”

Anderson, who is the also the president of the Village of Sauk City, was one of the 66 anglers rescued from an ice floe Thursday.

The wind, a strong water current, and the mild winter were to blame for breaking off a large piece of ice that trapped the fishermen for several hours. It moved away from shore at a fast pace.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, hundreds of ice houses and other expensive equipment, such as UTVs, were left behind on the ice floe.

“The guides had to leave their UTVs that they use for hauling people in and out, all the fishing equipment that they provide, augurs and such,” Anderson said.

Some of the fishermen on the ice did not have warm clothing, according to Anderson.

The Coast Guard told Action 2 News Thursday’s timing was crucial because of the impending winter storm.

“I think the captain of the Coast Guard said this would’ve been a different situation if the weather had started around noon like they thought it might,” he said.

Anderson still plans on finishing his ice fishing trip next year.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezman Ellis was booked into the Outagamie County Jail late Friday night after he was arrested...
UPDATE: Fox River Mall shooting suspect booked into Outagamie County Jail
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
New details, photos of Door County ice rescue from U.S. Coast Guard
Wisconsin Senate chambers
Gov. Evers vetoes coronavirus relief bill
Snowy canopy in Waupaca. Feb. 4, 2021.
How much snow did you get February 4?
State passes 6,000 COVID-19 deaths on anniversary of coronavirus in Wisconsin

Latest News

Aaron Rodgers
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers wins 3rd MVP Award
Despite the cold, dozens of people showed up to an outdoor event in Oshkosh.
Outdoor ice races and pond hockey tournament held in Oshkosh despite the cold
Spot the signs for both frostbite and hypothermia.
Medical experts give tips on staying safe as the region experiences extreme cold
Staying safe during extreme cold
Staying safe during extreme cold