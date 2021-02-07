Only on Action 2 News: Stranded angler shares his story of Door County rescue

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - James Anderson says the moments before emergency responders arrived were tense for those on the floating ice.

“The water got to be probably knee dip in some places and such,” Anderson of Sauk City said. “And we kept moving, I believe, north from where we were.”

Anderson began a three day fishing trip Wednesday morning with his brother to Sturgeon Bay to catch white fish. It was his first trip there.

“There was no alcohol or there was no partying. It was pure fishing and everybody out there was there for the same reason,” he said. “And I think we all had our faith and trust in these guides.”

Anderson, who is the also the president of the Village of Sauk City, was one of the 66 anglers rescued from an ice floe Thursday.

The wind, a strong water current, and the mild winter were to blame for breaking off a large piece of ice that trapped the fishermen for several hours. It moved away from shore at a fast pace.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, hundreds of ice houses and other expensive equipment, such as UTVs, were left behind on the ice floe.

“The guides had to leave their UTVs that they use for hauling people in and out, all the fishing equipment that they provide, augurs and such,” Anderson said.

Some of the fishermen on the ice did not have warm clothing, according to Anderson.

The Coast Guard told Action 2 News Thursday’s timing was crucial because of the impending winter storm.

“I think the captain of the Coast Guard said this would’ve been a different situation if the weather had started around noon like they thought it might,” he said.

Anderson still plans on finishing his ice fishing trip next year.

