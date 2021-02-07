National Weather Service: Appleton sets a new record low temperature
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As temperatures plummeted below zero Saturday night, officials at the National Weather Service say one city in northeast Wisconsin has set a new daily record low temperature.
Officials say the 85-year-old record of 16 degrees below zero set back on February 7, 1936 was smashed by four degrees Saturday night.
The new official record for the date of February 7 for the city is 20 degrees below zero.
Despite the new record, Appleton wasn’t the coldest city in the forecast area for the Green Bay National Weather Service.
The agency said Rhinelander was the coldest spot in the region Sunday morning, and dropped to 26 degrees below zero. NWS officials say Rhinelander’s wind chill dipped to 46 below zero.
Other area wind chills reported by the National Weather Service at 7 a.m. Sunday included:
- Antigo: -43
- Appleton: -38
- Wautoma: -37
- Green Bay: -35
- Manitowoc: -34
- Sturgeon Bay: -33
- Clintonville: -32
- Oconto: -32
- Oshkosh: -29
- Waupaca: -27
- Washington Island: -22
Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are expected to stay in the region for the next few days, and wind chills could be between 20 and 30 below zero early Monday morning.
