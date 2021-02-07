National Weather Service: Appleton sets a new record low temperature

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As temperatures plummeted below zero Saturday night, officials at the National Weather Service say one city in northeast Wisconsin has set a new daily record low temperature.

Officials say the 85-year-old record of 16 degrees below zero set back on February 7, 1936 was smashed by four degrees Saturday night.

The new official record for the date of February 7 for the city is 20 degrees below zero.

Despite the new record, Appleton wasn’t the coldest city in the forecast area for the Green Bay National Weather Service.

The agency said Rhinelander was the coldest spot in the region Sunday morning, and dropped to 26 degrees below zero. NWS officials say Rhinelander’s wind chill dipped to 46 below zero.

Coldest spot (actual air temp) in the forecast area early this morning was in Rhinelander at -26°. #brrrrrrrrr #wiwx — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) February 7, 2021

Other area wind chills reported by the National Weather Service at 7 a.m. Sunday included:

Antigo: -43

Appleton: -38

Wautoma: -37

Green Bay: -35

Manitowoc: -34

Sturgeon Bay: -33

Clintonville: -32

Oconto: -32

Oshkosh: -29

Waupaca: -27

Washington Island: -22

🥶 7:00 AM wind chills across northeast WI.

🥶 Rhinelander the coldest this hour at -46.

🥶 Actual air temps range from -10 to -25.



Be sure to dress appropriately if headed outside.#wiwx pic.twitter.com/rApvKc7PCU — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) February 7, 2021

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are expected to stay in the region for the next few days, and wind chills could be between 20 and 30 below zero early Monday morning.

CLICK HERE to get the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather team. You can also get instant updates on our First Alert Weather app, which is available for both Android and Apple devices.

Find out if your child’s school district will have a delayed start by CLICKING HERE.

Another very cold night is expected over northeast WI. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 below zero are forecast by early Monday morning. In these conditions, frostbite will form on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.#wiwx pic.twitter.com/te9iFqLsOM — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) February 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.