Advertisement

National Weather Service: Appleton sets a new record low temperature

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As temperatures plummeted below zero Saturday night, officials at the National Weather Service say one city in northeast Wisconsin has set a new daily record low temperature.

Officials say the 85-year-old record of 16 degrees below zero set back on February 7, 1936 was smashed by four degrees Saturday night.

The new official record for the date of February 7 for the city is 20 degrees below zero.

Despite the new record, Appleton wasn’t the coldest city in the forecast area for the Green Bay National Weather Service.

The agency said Rhinelander was the coldest spot in the region Sunday morning, and dropped to 26 degrees below zero. NWS officials say Rhinelander’s wind chill dipped to 46 below zero.

Other area wind chills reported by the National Weather Service at 7 a.m. Sunday included:

  • Antigo: -43
  • Appleton: -38
  • Wautoma: -37
  • Green Bay: -35
  • Manitowoc: -34
  • Sturgeon Bay: -33
  • Clintonville: -32
  • Oconto: -32
  • Oshkosh: -29
  • Waupaca: -27
  • Washington Island: -22

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are expected to stay in the region for the next few days, and wind chills could be between 20 and 30 below zero early Monday morning.

CLICK HERE to get the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather team. You can also get instant updates on our First Alert Weather app, which is available for both Android and Apple devices.

Find out if your child’s school district will have a delayed start by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State sets vaccine record for fourth straight day, reports fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley
Dezman Ellis was booked into the Outagamie County Jail late Friday night after he was arrested...
UPDATE: Fox River Mall shooting suspect booked into Outagamie County Jail
This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image...
Report: Joe Barry to be new defensive coordinator for Packers
Crash image
Two dead, one injured after vehicle crash in Waupaca County Saturday

Latest News

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Fewer than 1,000 people test positive for the coronavirus for the third time this month
(AP Images)
Water main break in Bear Creek causes bottled, boiled water advisory to be issued
Consumer First Alert: Cybercriminals changing tactics in data breaches
Consumer First Alert: Data Breaches in 2020
Consumer First Alert: Data Breaches in 2020