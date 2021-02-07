Medical experts give tips on staying safe as the region experiences extreme cold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin residents aren’t strangers to the cold weather, but doctors want to reiterate just how quickly the cold weather can turn dangerous.

There are two main things that go together with extreme cold weather - frostbite and hypothermia.

Dr. Kyle McCarty, emergency medicine physician at HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary Hospitals, says it’s as dangerous as a fire burn.

“If the wind chill is going to be down into the negative twenties, if there’s exposed skin, you could be talking about frostbite within thirty minutes,” said Dr. McCarty.

The NWS and NOAA have put together a chart showing how short of a time frostbite can occur in dangerous wind chills. (NWS/NOAA)

The second is hypothermia.

Dr. McCarty says things you’ll notice with this is your mental state starting to get foggy, taking longer to make decisions and are slower to speak.

Along with hypothermia and frostbite, many slips and falls are seen when the weather gets this cold.

Dr. McCarty states that right now “orthopedic surgeons are getting ready for a long weekend of slips and falls and broken hips.” He suggests making sure people are salting walkways and to be extra careful when walking on sidewalks.

Shoveling snow can seem very minimal, but Dr. McCarty says that every year, we can count on it when there’s this first heavy snow, people have heart attacks with that increased excursion that they’re not used to.

It all comes down to what you’re wearing for clothing choices on how long you can be outside.

Health professionals say if people are properly dressed and listening to your body, there should be no issues.

“There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing choices,” said Dr. McCarty.

If you are shoveling snow or performing an activity and start to experience chest pain, do not wait it out, Dr. McCarty says to seek medical assistance immediately.

Health experts also suggest staying prepared by bringing extra blankets, gloves, hats in your vehicle in case of emergency.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.