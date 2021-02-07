Advertisement

Medical experts give tips on staying safe as the region experiences extreme cold

Dr. Kyle McCarty discusses how to avoid frostbite and hypothermia
By Megan Kernan
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin residents aren’t strangers to the cold weather, but doctors want to reiterate just how quickly the cold weather can turn dangerous.

There are two main things that go together with extreme cold weather - frostbite and hypothermia.

Dr. Kyle McCarty, emergency medicine physician at HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary Hospitals, says it’s as dangerous as a fire burn.

“If the wind chill is going to be down into the negative twenties, if there’s exposed skin, you could be talking about frostbite within thirty minutes,” said Dr. McCarty.

The NWS and NOAA have put together a chart showing how short of a time frostbite can occur in...
The NWS and NOAA have put together a chart showing how short of a time frostbite can occur in dangerous wind chills.(NWS/NOAA)

The second is hypothermia.

Dr. McCarty says things you’ll notice with this is your mental state starting to get foggy, taking longer to make decisions and are slower to speak.

Along with hypothermia and frostbite, many slips and falls are seen when the weather gets this cold.

Dr. McCarty states that right now “orthopedic surgeons are getting ready for a long weekend of slips and falls and broken hips.” He suggests making sure people are salting walkways and to be extra careful when walking on sidewalks.

Shoveling snow can seem very minimal, but Dr. McCarty says that every year, we can count on it when there’s this first heavy snow, people have heart attacks with that increased excursion that they’re not used to.

It all comes down to what you’re wearing for clothing choices on how long you can be outside.

Health professionals say if people are properly dressed and listening to your body, there should be no issues.

“There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing choices,” said Dr. McCarty.

If you are shoveling snow or performing an activity and start to experience chest pain, do not wait it out, Dr. McCarty says to seek medical assistance immediately.

Health experts also suggest staying prepared by bringing extra blankets, gloves, hats in your vehicle in case of emergency.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezman Ellis was booked into the Outagamie County Jail late Friday night after he was arrested...
UPDATE: Fox River Mall shooting suspect booked into Outagamie County Jail
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
New details, photos of Door County ice rescue from U.S. Coast Guard
Wisconsin Senate chambers
Gov. Evers vetoes coronavirus relief bill
Snowy canopy in Waupaca. Feb. 4, 2021.
How much snow did you get February 4?
State passes 6,000 COVID-19 deaths on anniversary of coronavirus in Wisconsin

Latest News

Staying safe during extreme cold
Staying safe during extreme cold
Crash image
Stretch of US 45 closed in Waupaca County due to crash
This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image...
Report: Joe Barry to be new defensive coordinator for Packers
Coronavirus generic
State sets vaccine record for fourth straight day, reports fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases