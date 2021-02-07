FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY CONTINUES...

The overall weather pattern offers little change this week... BOTTOM LINE: Very cold days; Frigid nights.

A few concerns... Again tonight wind chills will average -20(ish) SOUTH to -30 NORTH and WEST where a Wind Chill Advisory is posted until noon Monday. Otherwise, Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the single digits ABOVE zero. Morning chills will average around -20 and afternoon chills around -5. A disturbance passes to our south Monday night and there is a SMALL CHANCE a few flakes could fall there. But for most of us the next snow chance isn’t until Thursday. It’s not a big chance, but if it materializes it would be light snow. Another light snow chance returns Saturday, but again it is a small chance.

Looking farther ahead, there are some signs of the cold spell breaking late NEXT WEEK. But that’s so far away things may change by then. Keep checking back for updates AND KEEP SAFE AND WARM!

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Dangerous wind chills. LOW: -9 (chills: -20 to -30)

MONDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. A chance of snow passing SOUTH at night. HIGH: 7 LOW: -5

TUESDAY: Frigid temps continue with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 9 LOW: -7

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and continued cold. HIGH: 10 LOW: -2

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken with a chance for light snow developing. HIGH: 10 LOW: -2

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flakes. Blustery. HIGH: 8 LOW: -6

SATURDAY: A chance of snow showers. HIGH: 8 LOW: -8

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 7

