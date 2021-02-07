Fewer than 1,000 people test positive for the coronavirus for the third time this month

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – For the second straight day and for the third time this month, state health officials say fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed within a 24-hour period. In comparison, the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases within a 24-hour period just once during the entire months of both December and January. (The 26th and 25th, respectively.)

According to the Department of Health Services (DHS), 671 people received positive test results for the virus on Sunday. The new results were part of a total of 4,527 test results. The other 3,856 test results were negative. 59 out of the state’s 72 counties reported an increase in cases.

The state reported 934 positive test results Saturday, and 750 positive test results on February first. Throughout the first week of February, state health officials say a total of 7,411 people tested positive for the virus.

Sunday’s positive test results accounted for 14.82% of the total number of test results. That’s the lowest the figure has been since December 26th.

The number of new cases reported Sunday is much lower than the average of 1,059 per day over the past week, and the positivity rate is also below the 7-day average, which is 21.89% by our calculations.

If you count the results of every test -- including people who’ve been tested multiple times -- the state says the average positivity rate held steady at 4.4% Saturday, based on preliminary numbers. It had held at 4.7% for two days before that.

After four straight days of record setting vaccine numbers, state health officials report another 5,973 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccination, bringing the statewide total for people who have finished the vaccine series to 164,026.

So far, a total of 761,212 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, which is 20,686 more since Saturday. These numbers are preliminary as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in.

Friday marked one year since state health officials reported the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Wisconsin. Since then, a total of 549,826 people tested positive for the virus, and another 2,534,922 have tested negative.

Out of those positive cases, 529,120 people, or 96.3%, are considered recovered, while another 14,493 people, or 2.6%, are considered active cases.

According to the DHS, two people died due to COVID-19 complications within the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,054. DHS officials say both deaths happened in Winnebago County.

The state crossed the 6,000 cumulative death mark on Friday. The death rate in Wisconsin continues to hold at 1.1% for the fourth straight day.

Wisconsin is averaging 23 deaths per day from the virus over the past week. That figure has held steady for three days and was also at 23 this past Wednesday. 23 is the lowest 7-day death average since late October.

Keep in mind statewide coronavirus numbers are typically lower on Sundays and Mondays.

County-by-county case and death numbers are listed later in this article.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update and a reminder. It is up to each of us to take simple steps, like staying home and wearing a mask, to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities from #COVID19. #YouStopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/Gfx1pNzxYn — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) February 7, 2021

VACCINATIONS

Action 2 News has put together a guide of vaccination clinics and health agencies distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to people age 65 and older. CLICK HERE for locations and phone numbers and websites to register.

HOSPITALIZATIONS – Some of these figures won’t be updated until later on Sunday

61 people were hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms in the past 24-hour period, according to the DHS. The state is averaging 84 hospitalizations per day for the disease. In the past 12 months, 24,885 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized for treatment, or 4.5% of all known cases.

The latest figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) show as of Saturday, there were 570 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, 13 fewer than Friday. Out of those patients, 151 are in intensive care, which is eight fewer patients than Friday. Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

Fox Valley hospitals region were caring for 33 COVID-19 patients, 10 fewer than Friday. Six of the patients are in ICU, two fewer than Friday.

Northeast region hospitals were treating 49 COVID-19 patients, four fewer than Friday. 14 patients are in the ICU, which held steady from Friday.

HOSPITAL READINESS – These figures will be updated later on Sunday afternoon

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA reported 271 ICU beds (18.48%) and 2,329 (20.84%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) were open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals reported 8 open ICU beds (7.69%) among them. The hospitals had a total 109 unoccupied medical beds (12.77%) for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 43 ICU beds (20.77%) and 281 of all medical beds (29.39%) open for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the terms “open” or “unoccupied” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on hospitals having the staff for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

There were no hospital overflow patients at the state’s alternate care facility near the State Fairgrounds on Saturday. DHS officials did not say if that number had changed Sunday.

In addition, the DHS says Friday was the last day the Bamlanivimab Infusion Clinic was open. The clinic had opened on December 22, and referrals to the clinic were from southeast Wisconsin health systems. According to the state, those same health care systems now have the capacity to care for those patients.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,526 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,160 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,188 cases (+5) (72 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,054 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Brown – 29,657 cases (+24) (199 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,291 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,124 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,334 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,910 cases (+8) (86 deaths)

Clark – 3,128 cases (+2) (56 deaths)

Columbia – 4,903 cases (+4) (46 deaths)

Crawford – 1,644 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 38,869 cases (+81) (256 deaths)

Dodge – 11,236 cases (+8) (153 deaths)

Door – 2,374 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

Douglas – 3,626 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Dunn – 4,137 cases (+6) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,767 cases (+24) (101 deaths)

Florence - 430 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,690 cases (+8) (87 deaths)

Forest - 914 cases (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,553 cases (+2) (79 deaths)

Green – 2,851 cases (+11) (13 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,508 cases (17 deaths)

Iowa - 1,815 cases (+3) (9 deaths)

Iron - 489 cases (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,556 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,665 cases (+12) (73 deaths)

Juneau - 2,923 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,451 cases (+20) (280 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,377 cases (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,905 cases (+12) (74 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,392 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,906 cases (+4 ) (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,842 cases (+4) (56 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,066 cases (+8) (61 deaths)

Marathon – 13,403 cases (+17) (170 deaths)

Marinette - 3,931 cases (+1) (61 deaths)

Marquette – 1,289 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 791 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 96,170 (+119) (1,180 deaths)

Monroe – 4,159 cases (+14) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,195 cases (+3) (47 deaths)

Oneida - 3,259 cases (+4) (62 deaths)

Outagamie – 18,708 cases (+25) (185 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,452 cases (+9) (72 deaths)

Pepin – 784 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,379 cases (+6) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,689 cases (+17) (42 deaths)

Portage – 6,282 cases (+18) (60 deaths)

Price – 1,121 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,003 cases (+16) (302 deaths)

Richland - 1,246 cases (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,987 cases (+14) (148 deaths)

Rusk - 1,234 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,141 cases (+12) (37 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,440 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,535 cases (+5) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,547 cases (+5) (125 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,206 cases (+9) (41 deaths)

Taylor - 1,766 cases (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,316 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,776 cases (+5) (35 deaths)

Vilas - 2,022 cases (+8) (32 deaths)

Walworth – 8,697 cases (+10) (122 deaths)

Washburn – 1,253 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,438 cases (+12) (125 deaths)

Waukesha – 39,602 cases (+27) (457 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,670 cases (+3) (108 deaths)

Waushara – 2,060 cases (+3) (28 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,691 cases (+13) (175 deaths) (+2)

Wood – 6,523 cases (+13) (68 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 275 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 493 cases (31 deaths)

Chippewa - 706 cases (20 deaths)

Delta – 2,622 cases (65 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,113 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 873 cases (18 deaths)

Houghton – 2,010 cases (32 deaths)

Iron – 858 cases (39 deaths)

Keweenaw – 104 cases (1 death)

Luce – 131 cases

Mackinac - 278 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,421 cases (53 deaths)

Menominee - 1,598 cases (34 deaths)

Ontonagon – 345 cases (18 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 229 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.