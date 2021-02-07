Advertisement

Charles Woodson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Woodson played seven seasons with the Packers
charles woodson
charles woodson(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, defensive back Charles Woodson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Woodson was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 1998 in the first round before spending seven seasons with the Packers from 2006 to 2012.

He was a member of teams that won the division three times, reached the NFC Championship two times, and brought the Packers their fourth Super Bowl.

The defensive back is the 10th Heisman Trophy winner to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Woodson was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s and is the only player in NFL history with 50-plus INTs and 20-plus sacks.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezman Ellis was booked into the Outagamie County Jail late Friday night after he was arrested...
UPDATE: Fox River Mall shooting suspect booked into Outagamie County Jail
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
New details, photos of Door County ice rescue from U.S. Coast Guard
Wisconsin Senate chambers
Gov. Evers vetoes coronavirus relief bill
Snowy canopy in Waupaca. Feb. 4, 2021.
How much snow did you get February 4?
State passes 6,000 COVID-19 deaths on anniversary of coronavirus in Wisconsin

Latest News

This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image...
Report: Joe Barry to be new defensive coordinator for Packers
Kimberly and Neenah boys basketball highlights
Kimberly and Neenah boys basketball highlights
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches...
Badgers Leonhard candidate for Packers DC job
Jon Dietzen
Badgers’ Jon Dietzen Preparing for a shot at the NFL