Advertisement

Arctic air is here to stay...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures will be below average for at least the next week to ten days. We’ll continue a First Alert Weather day for dangerous wind chills. Feels like temps of -15 to -30 are expected today and our highs only get up to about 1° in most spots. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes when skin is left exposed.

We’ll be down around -6 for a low tonight... highs Monday should rebound into the positive single digits. Temperatures will be similar through Valentines Day. There are signs of a return to more normal conditions (highs in the 20s... lows around 10) in the week that follows.

Early on today we will see some sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day. Snow showers will pass well to our south Sunday night. Another round could follow later Monday. Monday’s light snow may graze areas southeast of Lake Winnebago. Our next, more significant chance for snow looks to hold off until next Thursday. The details are iffy at best, so continue to check back for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W 10-15 MPH

MONDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Sunny early followed by increasing clouds. Blustery at times. HIGH: 1

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, blustery. Dangerous wind chills. LOW: -6 (chills: -20 to -35)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow passing SOUTH. HIGH: 7 LOW: -2

TUESDAY: Frigid temps continue with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 8 LOW: -5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cold. HIGH: 8 LOW: -1

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken with a chance for snow developing. HIGH: 10 LOW: -2

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flakes. Blustery. HIGH: 9 LOW: -4

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and still cold. HIGH: 5

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State sets vaccine record for fourth straight day, reports fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases
Dezman Ellis was booked into the Outagamie County Jail late Friday night after he was arrested...
UPDATE: Fox River Mall shooting suspect booked into Outagamie County Jail
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley
This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image...
Report: Joe Barry to be new defensive coordinator for Packers
Green Bay Police: Road conditions are hazardous, frigid air won’t allow salt to effectively melt ice

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Cold temperatures stick around tonight
First Alert Forecast: Cold temperatures stick around tonight
First Alert Forecast: Cold, clear, and gusty Saturday
First Alert Forecast: Cold, clear, and gusty Saturday
First Alert Weather
DANGEROUSLY COLD STRETCH OF DAYS AHEAD
First Alert Weather
TODAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY