Arctic air is here to stay...

Temperatures will be below average for at least the next week to ten days. We’ll continue a First Alert Weather day for dangerous wind chills. Feels like temps of -15 to -30 are expected today and our highs only get up to about 1° in most spots. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes when skin is left exposed.

We’ll be down around -6 for a low tonight... highs Monday should rebound into the positive single digits. Temperatures will be similar through Valentines Day. There are signs of a return to more normal conditions (highs in the 20s... lows around 10) in the week that follows.

Early on today we will see some sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day. Snow showers will pass well to our south Sunday night. Another round could follow later Monday. Monday’s light snow may graze areas southeast of Lake Winnebago. Our next, more significant chance for snow looks to hold off until next Thursday. The details are iffy at best, so continue to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W 10-15 MPH

MONDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Sunny early followed by increasing clouds. Blustery at times. HIGH: 1

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, blustery. Dangerous wind chills. LOW: -6 (chills: -20 to -35)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow passing SOUTH. HIGH: 7 LOW: -2

TUESDAY: Frigid temps continue with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 8 LOW: -5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued cold. HIGH: 8 LOW: -1

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken with a chance for snow developing. HIGH: 10 LOW: -2

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flakes. Blustery. HIGH: 9 LOW: -4

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and still cold. HIGH: 5

