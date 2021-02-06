Advertisement

TODAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arctic air has returned to the area and will persist all the way into next weekend. Daytime highs will be in the single digits, and nighttime lows will drop into negative territory. Of bigger concern, the wind. It will remain gusty overnight and into Saturday. Wind chills by Saturday morning will average around -15° SOUTH to as low as -30° NORTHWEST. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Dangerous wind chills will return Saturday night across the area. This is the coldest air we’ve seen so far this winter season!

Blustery winds will continue to blow and drift the new fallen snow. With little warmth in sight, icy roads will likely linger. USE CAUTION IN TRAVEL.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 15-25 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Some morning sun, then more clouds. A harsh wind and cold. Subzero wind chills continue... HIGH: 7

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with just a few clouds. Negative wind chills. LOW: -11

SUNDAY: Frigid with harsh morning wind chills of -20 to -30. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 2 LOW: -9

MONDAY: Partly sunny and frigid. Chance of flakes SOUTH late. HIGH: 6 LOW: -10

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and frigid. Chance of flakes SOUTH. HIGH: 4 LOW: -12

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Turning blustery. HIGH: 5 LOW: -11

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid again. HIGH: 5 LOW: -10

FRIDAY: Little change... HIGH: 7

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Suspected Fox River Mall shooter agrees to extradition
Snowy canopy in Waupaca. Feb. 4, 2021.
How much snow did you get February 4?
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
New details, photos of Door County ice rescue from U.S. Coast Guard
Wisconsin Senate chambers
Gov. Evers vetoes coronavirus relief bill
State passes 6,000 COVID-19 deaths on anniversary of coronavirus in Wisconsin

Latest News

First Alert Weather 10-day temperature trend (normal is 26 degrees)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerously cold
Winter cold safety
The Granite Peak ski area in Wausau has opened for the 2020 season.
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
First Alert Weather
THE WEEKEND IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY