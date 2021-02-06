Stretch of US 45 closed in Waupaca County due to crash

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - 511 reports a crash on US Highway 45 in Waupaca County has caused a stretch of the roadway to close temporarily.

The agency tweeted the stretch of highway was closed in both directions shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday near County WW.

Alert | WAUPACA Co | Crash | US 45 NB/SB | COUNTY WW | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) February 6, 2021

The 511 website shows the crash was north of County WW, and was near Gielow Road.

The crash caused southbound US 45 to be closed at Breiting Rd./Poehlman Rd., and northbound lanes were closed at David Rd.

Action 2 News has reached out to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office for details about the crash.

Authorities have not said how long the closure will last.

Check back for updates as they become available.

Information from 511 regarding crash on US 45 in Waupaca County (511 WI)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.