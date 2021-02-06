Advertisement

Stretch of US 45 closed in Waupaca County due to crash

Crash image
Crash image(AP Photos)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - 511 reports a crash on US Highway 45 in Waupaca County has caused a stretch of the roadway to close temporarily.

The agency tweeted the stretch of highway was closed in both directions shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday near County WW.

The 511 website shows the crash was north of County WW, and was near Gielow Road.

The crash caused southbound US 45 to be closed at Breiting Rd./Poehlman Rd., and northbound lanes were closed at David Rd.

Action 2 News has reached out to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office for details about the crash.

Authorities have not said how long the closure will last.

Check back for updates as they become available.

Information from 511 regarding crash on US 45 in Waupaca County
Information from 511 regarding crash on US 45 in Waupaca County(511 WI)

State passes 6,000 COVID-19 deaths on anniversary of coronavirus in Wisconsin

