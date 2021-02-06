Advertisement

Report: Joe Barry to be new defensive coordinator for Packers

This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Rams active roster as of Thursday, April 26, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Reports say the Packers now know who they plan on hiring to replace Mike Pettine as the team’s defensive coordinator.

According to Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky, team officials are planning on hiring Joe Barry to replace Mike Pettine.

Barry was previously employed by the Rams and the Chargers.

Pettine, who had been hired by Mike McCarthy in 2018 and spent three years with the team, wasn’t brought back by the Packers after his contract expired this year.

RELATED: Packers dismiss coordinators Pettine, Mennenga

Earlier this week, Demovsky reported Barry, as well as other NFL coaches and assistants, had been interviewed by the Packers.

Another possible candidate for the role was Wisconsin Badgers Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard, who is a native of Ladysmith, Wisconsin and a former Badger safety. However, the Wisconsin State Journal reports Leonhard spoke with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur earlier this week and in person on Thursday, before turning down the job on Friday.

The Packers have not formally announced Pettine’s replacement.

Check back for more details in this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezman Ellis was booked into the Outagamie County Jail late Friday night after he was arrested...
UPDATE: Fox River Mall shooting suspect booked into Outagamie County Jail
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
New details, photos of Door County ice rescue from U.S. Coast Guard
Wisconsin Senate chambers
Gov. Evers vetoes coronavirus relief bill
Snowy canopy in Waupaca. Feb. 4, 2021.
How much snow did you get February 4?
State passes 6,000 COVID-19 deaths on anniversary of coronavirus in Wisconsin

Latest News

Crash image
Stretch of US 45 closed in Waupaca County due to crash
Coronavirus generic
State sets vaccine record for fourth straight day, reports fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases
Green Bay Police: Road conditions are hazardous, frigid air won’t allow salt to effectively melt ice
Negative wind chills in store for today!
WBAY First Alert Forecast: It's a first alert weather day!