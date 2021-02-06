Report: Joe Barry to be new defensive coordinator for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Reports say the Packers now know who they plan on hiring to replace Mike Pettine as the team’s defensive coordinator.

According to Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky, team officials are planning on hiring Joe Barry to replace Mike Pettine.

Barry was previously employed by the Rams and the Chargers.

Planning to hire obviously https://t.co/N6Xj4bPwDw — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 6, 2021

Pettine, who had been hired by Mike McCarthy in 2018 and spent three years with the team, wasn’t brought back by the Packers after his contract expired this year.

Earlier this week, Demovsky reported Barry, as well as other NFL coaches and assistants, had been interviewed by the Packers.

Another possible candidate for the role was Wisconsin Badgers Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard, who is a native of Ladysmith, Wisconsin and a former Badger safety. However, the Wisconsin State Journal reports Leonhard spoke with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur earlier this week and in person on Thursday, before turning down the job on Friday.

Follow this thread for all the details....Oatsey IS all-knowing with Badger sports https://t.co/N0G9W7WZFm — Chris Roth (@rothchris) February 6, 2021

The Packers have not formally announced Pettine’s replacement.

It's official, #Packers coach Matt LaFleur has told people he is hiring LA Chargers passing game coordinator Joe Barry as his next defensive coordinator, a source said. It was down to Barry and Ejiro Evero and after Jim Leonhard turned down LaFleur, but went for the experience. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 6, 2021

Barry was a strong candidate the entire way, but LaFleur was focused on Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard and he was holding Barry and Ejiro Evero in his pocket until he found out what happened with Leonhard. Looks like experience won out over potential with Barry over Evero. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 6, 2021

LaFleur will have to sell Barry to #Packers fans. In his four years as a DC, his teams ranked 32nd, 32nd, 28th and 28th in yards allowed and 32nd, 32nd, 17th and 19th in scoring. The first two years were with the #Lions in '07/'08, the second two were in Wash in '15/'16. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 6, 2021

Barry's units in Detroit were devoid of talent in '07 and '08, so how much of it was him is up for debate. The leading tackler over those two years was former #Packers backup LB Paris Lenon. He had more talent, however, with Washington. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 6, 2021

The surprising part to me of the Joe Barry hire is that he didn't go with a young, up-and-comer, similar to himself. The #Packers took a big chance on LaFleur and he did not step out of his comfort zone to hire someone. Went for a guy with Pettine-like experience. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 6, 2021

In 2015, #Packers went into Washington and beat them in the playoffs with Barry as the DC. Offense was struggling badly going in. Rodgers threw for 210 yards and 2 TDs (93.5 rating) in 35-18 win. Lacy and Starks combined 24 for 116. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 6, 2021

